Your friendly Kotaku Weekend Editor harbours Machiavellian dreams. Dreams of running a globe-encompassing media empire. Those came one big step closer to fruition today, with the launch of Gaygamer's new sister sites. Comics and tabletop gaming fans will be catered for, but of interest to tech nerds (and those searching for the internet's awesomest URL) will be Homotron, which promises to bring "you all of the latest news in technology, gadgetry, and the queer robotic sciences". Rupert Murdoch has officially been put on notice.