Zelda II Commercial

From RetroGameVideos comes this Zelda II: The Adventures of Link commercial featuring yet another live action Link. It amazes me that in pretty much every commercial featuring a live action Link, they never actually look like Link. In this version we get some Fabio looking hippie Link running through a lot of dark empty hallways only to be met at the end by an invisible wall blocking his real self from entering Zelda's 8-bit room. Note the plug for the Ghostbusters II game at the end. So timely.