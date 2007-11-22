Those new DS bundles sure are nice. Especially the Zelda one. It's especially nice. All the more pity, then, that Nintendo fans and DS collectors in the UK and Australia will be forced to import them, with both Nintendo branches stating they have no plans to introduce the consoles. Yeah, there's always the chance those plans may come later, but PAL gaming breeds nothing if not pessimism.
Zelda, Nintendogs DS Bundles Not For UK, Australia
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Honestly, I was expecting nothing less. I've still got my precious DS Phat, but seeing this made me think about updating to a Lite *and* getting Phantom Hourglass at the same time.
I think I'll spend the money on my PC instead.