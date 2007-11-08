The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Zero Punctuation And The Phantom Hourglass

This week's Zero Punctuation sees Yahtzee go head to head with Nintendo's reviewer masterpiece, The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass, coming to the inevitable conclusion that the next Zelda game would be much better were it Okami. This is of course true for most games released these days, but I'm not going to point that out to him lest he disembowel me with a well aimed, super-speed tirade.

Zero Punctuation: Phantom Hourglass [The Escapist]

  • amassingham @a|A

    hah, love the reference to Okami at the end. And while I do love Zelda games, I must admit, the forumla is a bit tired now. And I *did* hate having to go back to that temple alllll the time

