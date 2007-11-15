Zero Punctuation on Clive Barker's Jericho

Oooh, Yahtzee is angry today. He doesn't like Clive Barker's Jericho very much, and even in the soft, white-gloved hands of his sensitive rhetoric, his Jericho dislike bleeds through into the review...just a bit. Actually, I found it (and all the other mediocre reviews) all quite refreshing, since I assumed that something must be wrong with me—switched at birth with a real video game writer possibly—to have had no interest in this game, ever.
Zero Punctuation [the escapist]
