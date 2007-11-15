Zul'Aman Comes To Life

Don't the Trolls have enough instances yet? Zul'Farrak, Zul'Gurub, and now Zul'Aman joins them in the most recent patch 2.3, looking for all intents and purposes to be ZG2: Electric Boogaloo. Where's the Gnome love I ask you? Gnomeregon? Give mea break. Gnomeregan sucks. Gnomes have been left out of the novels, the manga - but never our hearts. The next expansion needs to reintroduce 40 man raids with one gigantic Gnome fortress. Just countless hours of getting your arse kicked by little peoples. Gnome prejudice aside, I really love these little dungeon trailers Blizzard puts out. Enough to make a guy wander over to their website and reactivate his account. *sighs* I'm weak.