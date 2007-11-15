Don't the Trolls have enough instances yet? Zul'Farrak, Zul'Gurub, and now Zul'Aman joins them in the most recent patch 2.3, looking for all intents and purposes to be ZG2: Electric Boogaloo. Where's the Gnome love I ask you? Gnomeregon? Give mea break. Gnomeregan sucks. Gnomes have been left out of the novels, the manga - but never our hearts. The next expansion needs to reintroduce 40 man raids with one gigantic Gnome fortress. Just countless hours of getting your arse kicked by little peoples. Gnome prejudice aside, I really love these little dungeon trailers Blizzard puts out. Enough to make a guy wander over to their website and reactivate his account. *sighs* I'm weak.
Zul'Aman Comes To Life
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink