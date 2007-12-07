1,000,000 Europeans Do It Even Better Than Mama

505 Games has proudly announced that everyone's favourite bundle of cooking mini-games has reached the 1 million mark in sales across Europe since it's release in September of 2006. If you had told me two years ago that a video game that centered around a besting a tiny Japanese woman with starz in her eyes (why'd they wanna go and put those there?) at cooking while she praises your work in horribly broken English would sell a million copies, I would probably be bringing that up right now and telling you how right you were.
"These fantastic results vindicate the hard work and dedication from everyone at 505 that has gone into making this our most successful franchise to date," commented Ian Howe, 505 Games' Managing Director. "We've set ourselves a lofty target, but now we're all keen to see how quickly we can get Cooking Mama 2 to one million!"
Of course the main credit needs to go to Japanese developer Office Create, but success is success. Way to go marketing team! Someone's getting a pizza party!
COOKING MAMA FEEDS A MILLION 505 GAMES' COOKING MAMA REACHES ONE MILLION UNITS SOLD
Milton Keynes, 6th December - 505 Games today raised a glass as the European sales of its celebrated Cooking Mama franchise surpassed one million units. Released initially on Nintendo DS and later for Wii, the series becomes 505 Games' most successful title to date.
Since its September 2006 release, Mama has sliced, chopped and sautéed her way into the hearts of casual and hardcore gamers alike with her unique and easily accessible 'hands-on' gameplay. And with plans for the much-anticipated sequel to be released in 2008 in full motion, budding chefs keen to serve up seconds won't have long to wait.
Cooking Mama is available in all good gaming outlets for DS and Wii. Cooking Mama 2 is currently scheduled for an early 2008 release.
