1,000,000 Europeans Do It Even Better Than Mama

505 Games has proudly announced that everyone's favourite bundle of cooking mini-games has reached the 1 million mark in sales across Europe since it's release in September of 2006. If you had told me two years ago that a video game that centered around a besting a tiny Japanese woman with starz in her eyes (why'd they wanna go and put those there?) at cooking while she praises your work in horribly broken English would sell a million copies, I would probably be bringing that up right now and telling you how right you were.

"These fantastic results vindicate the hard work and dedication from everyone at 505 that has gone into making this our most successful franchise to date," commented Ian Howe, 505 Games' Managing Director. "We've set ourselves a lofty target, but now we're all keen to see how quickly we can get Cooking Mama 2 to one million!"

Of course the main credit needs to go to Japanese developer Office Create, but success is success. Way to go marketing team! Someone's getting a pizza party!