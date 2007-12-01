The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

1Up Shows Support For GameSpot Reviewers

2076639357_2d1650d4f9.jpgIn the growing wake of the controversy surrounding GameSpot's alleged firing of editorial director Jeff Gerstmann comes a little bit of surprising solidarity.

A bunch of Ziff Davis staffers (including 1Up) made a banner to show their support for fellow game reviewers and marched it the two blocks to the GameSpot building on Friday. The banner, and impromptu march, shows that despite being competition, what may have happened at GameSpot could have wide-spread implications in the game publication industry.

We're also told that the Kane & Lynch user reviews on Gamespot have been, at least temporarily, disabled and there are rumours that people are cancelling their Gamespot accounts "en masse".

I'm not sure how Gamespot is going to deal with all of this since I'm pretty sure they're not legally able to talk about why Gerstmann is no longer there. I'd assume that at some point Gerstmann might talk, but I'd guess right now he's trying to figure out what to do in the way of a job.

What about you? Do you work as a game reviewer? Have you been forced to rewrite a review due to advertising pressure? Feel free to email us at tips if you have or to editor. Remember, you can remain anonymous.

  • Allen Guest

    I have been a long time subscriber to gamespot. I was a loyal reader long before they even had a subscription system. Suffice to say, I am no longer a subscriber. Good luck Jeff with your future endeavours.

