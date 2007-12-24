2007 - the Year of 'Accessible' Games?

Leigh Alexander has an interesting '07 wrap up of sorts that's not a top 10 list, but a look at some of the major trends in gaming this year - which can be summed up in the word 'accessibility,' which she defines as many different things. Making the 'entry barrier' to console gaming low with the Wii; allowing people to play in bite sized chunks instead of hours-long grinds; the line between the gamer and the non-gamer is becoming increasingly slim (maybe?):

All of this accessibility talk comes down to reducing barriers — to entry, to engagement, blurring the line that separates gamers from non-gamers, the 'core from the casual. The goal is to make a game that both the 60-hour-per-week grind maniac and the bite-size session gamer can enjoy, with neither missing out; to bring gaming a little closer to mainstream entertainment — and vice versa .... One thing's clear about this year, though — the era wherein the majority of games are being made for and marketed only to gamers is ending.

It's an interesting look back at some things that have happened in '07 and worth a read through. I'm not big on retrospectives, but it's been nice reading other people's thoughts on the industry's important events.

