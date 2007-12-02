2K Steps Into The Ring With Don King's Prizefighter

The undisputed winner of the video game boxing ring is about to get some stiff competition as 2K Sports announces Don King Presents: Prizefighter, ready to go a few rounds with EA's Fight Night franchise this Spring on the Xbox 360, Nintendo DS, and Wii. Developed by 2K's Venom Games of Rocky and Rocky Legends fame, Prizefighter promises a deep and authentic documentary-style boxing experience, where fighters will experience all of the temptation and adversity of the road from chump to champ.

"In all my years working in professional boxing, I have never seen anything come as close to recreating the thrill, the intensity, the courage and the spectacle of the sport," said legendary boxing promoter Don King. "Don King Presents: Prizefighter is more than a game — it is a glimpse at what life is like in and out of the ring for these incredible athletes."

"More than just a night at the fights" says it all. 2K is gunning for EA, and with Don King's hair in their corner it's going to be one hell of a fight.