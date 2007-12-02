2K Steps Into The Ring With Don King's Prizefighter

The undisputed winner of the video game boxing ring is about to get some stiff competition as 2K Sports announces Don King Presents: Prizefighter, ready to go a few rounds with EA's Fight Night franchise this Spring on the Xbox 360, Nintendo DS, and Wii. Developed by 2K's Venom Games of Rocky and Rocky Legends fame, Prizefighter promises a deep and authentic documentary-style boxing experience, where fighters will experience all of the temptation and adversity of the road from chump to champ.
"In all my years working in professional boxing, I have never seen anything come as close to recreating the thrill, the intensity, the courage and the spectacle of the sport," said legendary boxing promoter Don King. "Don King Presents: Prizefighter is more than a game — it is a glimpse at what life is like in and out of the ring for these incredible athletes."
"More than just a night at the fights" says it all. 2K is gunning for EA, and with Don King's hair in their corner it's going to be one hell of a fight.
NEW YORK—(BUSINESS WIRE)—2K Sports, the sports publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), today announced the spring 2008 release of Don King Presents: Prizefighter, the most realistic boxing video game simulation, for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, Nintendo's Wii™ home video game console and Nintendo's DS™ portable system. This in-depth, documentary-style title will provide the deepest, most authentic and entertaining experience ever seen in a boxing video game.
"The combination of real-life fight scenarios, story-driven gameplay and photo-realistic graphics will set this title apart from the competition," said Christoph Hartmann, President of 2K. "Our goal has always been to deliver the most engaging and realistic titles, and Don King Presents: Prizefighter will exceed these expectations. Based on the game's innovative features and high-profile fighters, this title will be a 'must have' for any sports gamer."
Developed by Venom Games, the 2K studio that brought Rocky and Rocky Legends to the Xbox and PlayStation 2, Don King Presents: Prizefighter will bring the realism of live action match-ups and the true tactics of the sweet science together for the first time. More than just a night at the fights - players will be responsible for building a career by overcoming adversity, avoiding temptation, and balancing their commitments to train and promote, all while focusing on the goal of ultimately winning and defending the title belt. The story will be told by a revolutionary sports documentary-style narrative never before seen in a video game.
Don King Presents: Prizefighter will be available in spring 2008 for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, Nintendo's Wii™ home video game console and Nintendo's DS portable system, leveraging the unique hardware features of each platform.
For more information, log onto www.2ksports.com/prizefighter.
