360 Expands Its Music Video Line-Up with BMG

A perhaps slightly overlooked feature of this fall's Xbox 360 update is the fact that Microsoft is now selling Sony BMG music videos on Live for 160 points a pop. The download-to-own videos will be hitting Canada later this month with a different launch lineup.
The first wave of videos hitting the U.S. features 40 videos from a diverse sampling of artists including Chris Brown, OutKast, Michael Jackson and Foo Fighters.
I was already on the line about buying videos through the 360, so I'm not so sure I'm up for music videos on the system. But then again I don't really watch many music videos these days. Hit the jump for the full list of vids now available.Alice In Chains
Man In The Box
Alicia Keys
No One
Audioslave
Original Fire
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
Berlin (Tess Angus Edit)
Boys Like Girls
The Great Escape
Calle 13
Pa'l Norte
Chris Brown
Kiss Kiss
Chris Brown
Wall To Wall
Dave Matthews Band
Crush
Editors
An End Has A Start
Foo Fighters
Long Road To Ruin
Foo Fighters
Low
Franz Ferdinand
The Dark Of The MatinŽe
Good Charlotte
I Don't Wanna Be In Love
Incubus
Make A Move
Jessica Simpson
These Boots Are Made For Walkin'
Kings Of Leon
Charmer
Korn
Freak On A Leash
Michael Jackson
Thriller
Mudvayne
Death Blooms
OutKast
Hey Ya!
Ozzy Osbourne
I Don't Wanna Stop
Pearl Jam
Jeremy
R. Kelly featuring Ludacris and Kid Rock
Rock Star
Rage Against The Machine
Born Of A Broken Man
Rage Against The Machine
Vietnow
Red
Let Go
SAY ANYTHING
Baby Girl, I'm A Blur
Shakira
Hips Don't Lie (featuring Wyclef Jean)
System Of A Down
Hypnotize
T-Pain Featuring Yung Joc
Buy U A Drank (Shawty Snappin')
T-Pain featuring Akon
Bartender
Tenacious D
Classico
Tenacious D
POD
The Fray
Over My Head (Cable Car)
The Offspring
(Can't Get My) Head Around You
The Pack
In My Car
Three Days Grace
Animal I Have Become
Three Days Grace
Never Too Late
Velvet Revolver
The Last Fight
