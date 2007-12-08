The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

8-Bit Guitar Straps

couchstrap.JPGI Am 8-Bit and Couch have teamed up to sell these spiffy Space Invader-infested guitar straps, perfect for dangling faux guitars from your neck between sets on Rock Band or Guitar Hero.

The vinyl straps feature a swarm of Space Invaders at either end in either blue or black and sell for $US 33 a pop. Best part? It's wearable art.

"I am 8-bit by Couch" Rock Band/Guitar Hero Strap [Couch]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles