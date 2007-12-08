8-Bit Guitar Straps

I Am 8-Bit and Couch have teamed up to sell these spiffy Space Invader-infested guitar straps, perfect for dangling faux guitars from your neck between sets on Rock Band or Guitar Hero.

The vinyl straps feature a swarm of Space Invaders at either end in either blue or black and sell for $US 33 a pop. Best part? It's wearable art.

"I am 8-bit by Couch" Rock Band/Guitar Hero Strap [Couch]