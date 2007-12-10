A Halo Christmas Tree

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Halo1.jpg Have a Halo helmet sitting around collecting dust? Clearly, it's crying out to be a tree topper. I've seen a couple of these floating around (my favourite had a Santa hat jovially stuck on top), but I have yet to see the obvious: the Halo helmet with a ... halo. Kotakuite shizknight sent in these photos of his friend's Christmas tree. Anyone else have any clever game-related decorating ideas?

  • Camb3h Guest

    For some unknown reason that terrifies me. Its just not right! Master Chief is not a tree...unless he is totally awesome at camoflague. I wonder if he'll open the presents.

