A Neglected Girlfriend's Take On Halo 3 Cheats

Even wonder what thoughts are churning through your significant other's head as you spend hour umpteen in Halo 3's multiplayer? The always great McSweeney's has posted one of its trademark lists that reads like the inner musings of a woman who's inattentive boyfriend has become obsessed with the Xbox 360 game. I won't quote, as they're fantastic in context and might help salvage at least one relationship out there suffering from Master Chief addiction.

Halo 3 Cheat Codes As Explained by Neglected Girlfriend Janet Iverson [McSweeney's via negatendo]