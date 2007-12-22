A NSFW Witcher Christmas

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Ah CD Projekt RED, we love you, nippley-Christmas card and all. The digital card reads:

On the morrow, once the ale had released its hold on his head, Geralt remembered the bearded old-timer in the red coat and the box with the wolf he had placed in the Witcher's hand...

Later, it was said the old man came from the north.

We Wish You a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year spent in the world of The Witcher.

CD Projekt RED

