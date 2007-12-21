A Patapon Christmas... and Game

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Pataponfront.jpg

I was stepping into the mini-van this afternoon, bound for Kansas on the way to Georgia, when the FedEx guy stopped by and handed me this nifty Patapon card. As if the nifty tribe celebration wasn't enough to put a smile on my face, inside the signed card was a demo of the game, due out in March. I know what I'll be doing during the trip.

Pataponinside.jpg

