A Sleigh is so Old Fashioned...

Jeff Rubenstein, Social Media Manager for SCEA has posted a little holiday video greeting from Polyphony Digital, the folks who created the Gran Turismo. It features Santa who has turned in his sleigh for a fancy sports car. Is it an attempt to make his Christmas duties faster or just a sad mid-life crisis? You be the judge!

