A Sleigh is so Old Fashioned...

Jeff Rubenstein, Social Media Manager for SCEA has posted a little holiday video greeting from Polyphony Digital, the folks who created the Gran Turismo. It features Santa who has turned in his sleigh for a fancy sports car. Is it an attempt to make his Christmas duties faster or just a sad mid-life crisis? You be the judge!
Seasons Greetings from Gran Turismo [Playstation Blog]
[Thanks, Jon]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink