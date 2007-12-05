A Telling Look Inside That Chinese Wii Copycat

The folks at Chinese Engadget got their hands on our favourite rip-off the Vii. There's a teardown that involves a screw driver and everything. You'll be surprised at the results!
No, no you won't.
Vii Specs Revealed [Codename Revolution]
The folks at Chinese Engadget got their hands on our favourite rip-off the Vii. There's a teardown that involves a screw driver and everything. You'll be surprised at the results!
No, no you won't.
Vii Specs Revealed [Codename Revolution]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink