A Triforce Atop The Christmas Tree

Here's an idea you still have time to steal. Nick and Will of the Gnatline podcast created their very own lighted Triforce, fashioned from "fairy lights", ran it up to the top of a fifty foot tree and took pics to prove it happened. The results (and making of) are the subject of massive gallery at their site. It's totally the tops.
The Triforce Tree [GnatOnline via MAKE]
