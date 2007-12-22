A Very Killzone Christmas

On one hand, this is no way for Santa Claus to behave, but on the other hand this is sort of the natural evolution of our favorite holiday personification. Back in the day no one gave a damn about a bag full of wooden toys, but with Santa's sack now filled with iPods, Wiis, Xbox 360s, and PlayStation 3 consoles, it's hard to imagine he doesn't have mercenaries and pirates gunning for him constantly. This picture is available in a wide variety of wallpaper sizes, from PSP to PS3, all thanks to the nice folks at Killzone.com. And yes, I did indeed just say "Santa's sack."
Happy Holidays! [Killzone.com - Thanks Sebastian!]
