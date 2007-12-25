A Very Lemmings Christmas

As I rush out to finish the last of my Christmas shopping in my usually timely fashion, visions of long lines of desperate holiday shoppers bumping into things while Christmas music chimed happily from the shopping center's PA system. This of course led me to Christmas Lemmings, created in 1991 by Rockstar North back when they were DMA Design and killed more rodents - less prostitutes. We were so innocent back then. Merry Christmas, and should I be trampled to death in the mad holiday shopping rush, Happy New Year!