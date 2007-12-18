Activision - We Are The Champions

Activision is having a banner year, and they've got the NPD data to prove it. The company issued a press release this morning to announce that NPD Group data has placed them as the top U.S. console and handheld publisher from January to November of 2007, increasing its market share to a record 16.8% in the eleven month period, up 7.9% from the year before.

"We continue to see strong consumer response to our wholly owned and internally developed titles — Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock and Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare," said Robert Kotick, Chairman and CEO, Activision, Inc. "We are well positioned to continue our leadership position through the remainder of the year and are on track to delivering another record year of revenue growth and the most profitable year in our history."

Now that Activision has a larger market share than EA, how long before we get to start calling them an evil empire? Let me know, okay? I've got some great T-shirt ideas.