There are perks to being a corporate big-shot. Free parking spaces, for one. Executive bathrooms are another. As are sexy assistants, immunity from prosecution for possession of cocaine and (hopefully) an understanding wife. Oh, and MASSIVE CORPORATE PAYOUTS. As part of the merger deal between their company and Vivendi Games, Activision execs Bobby Kotick and Brian Kelly will receive between them around $US 40 million in cash, shares and benefits. That's just between the two of them. Well, them and their understanding wives.
Activision Bosses Make $US 40 Mil From Blizzard Merger
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink