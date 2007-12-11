Activision Bosses Make $US 40 Mil From Blizzard Merger

There are perks to being a corporate big-shot. Free parking spaces, for one. Executive bathrooms are another. As are sexy assistants, immunity from prosecution for possession of cocaine and (hopefully) an understanding wife. Oh, and MASSIVE CORPORATE PAYOUTS. As part of the merger deal between their company and Vivendi Games, Activision execs Bobby Kotick and Brian Kelly will receive between them around $US 40 million in cash, shares and benefits. That's just between the two of them. Well, them and their understanding wives.

[Gamesindustry.biz]