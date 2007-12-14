Activision On GH: Not So Fast MTV

Not since Soap have I been so amused and confused.

Yesterday Harmonix told PS3 owners of Rock Band that the reason Guitar Hero 3 controllers wouldn't work on their game was because Activision blocked it. Not so fast says Activision in a statement emailed to us moments ago:

The recent announcement by MTV Games/Viacom's Harmonix division that Activision is blocking Sony from releasing a patch and their plea to enable Rock Band software to work with Guitar Hero hardware paints a very misleading picture. In fact, Harmonix and its parent company MTV Games/Viacom recently declined Activision's offer to reach an agreement that would allow the use of Guitar Hero guitar controllers with Rock Band. We have been and remain open to discussions with Harmonix and MTV Games/Viacom about the use of our technology in Rock Band. Unfortunately for Rock Band users, in this case Harmonix and MTV Games/Viacom are unwilling to discuss an agreement with Activision. Activision's top priority is to provide consumers with a seamless marriage of best-in-class hardware and software. We are focusing our efforts on innovating hardware and software that are designed to work together, work flawlessly and provide an enjoyable gaming experience.

OK, so MTV and Activision can't reach an agreement, that we can agree on. But why? The obvious answer is money. We've asked Activision if that was indeed the case, but have not yet heard a reply.

Sony, for their part, have decided to stay the hell out of this whole mess.