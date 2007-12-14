The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Activision On GH: Not So Fast MTV

cashmoney.jpgNot since Soap have I been so amused and confused.

Yesterday Harmonix told PS3 owners of Rock Band that the reason Guitar Hero 3 controllers wouldn't work on their game was because Activision blocked it. Not so fast says Activision in a statement emailed to us moments ago:

The recent announcement by MTV Games/Viacom's Harmonix division that Activision is blocking Sony from releasing a patch and their plea to enable Rock Band software to work with Guitar Hero hardware paints a very misleading picture.

In fact, Harmonix and its parent company MTV Games/Viacom recently declined Activision's offer to reach an agreement that would allow the use of Guitar Hero guitar controllers with Rock Band. We have been and remain open to discussions with Harmonix and MTV Games/Viacom about the use of our technology in Rock Band. Unfortunately for Rock Band users, in this case Harmonix and MTV Games/Viacom are unwilling to discuss an agreement with Activision.

Activision's top priority is to provide consumers with a seamless marriage of best-in-class hardware and software. We are focusing our efforts on innovating hardware and software that are designed to work together, work flawlessly and provide an enjoyable gaming experience.

OK, so MTV and Activision can't reach an agreement, that we can agree on. But why? The obvious answer is money. We've asked Activision if that was indeed the case, but have not yet heard a reply.

Sony, for their part, have decided to stay the hell out of this whole mess.

Comments

  • buckE Guest

    So maybe there is hope for guitar interoperability yet....

    0
  • Spidey Guest

    I think the obvious thing here is this...

    MTV wants to see how well their guitar peripheral will sell once released in February. If it doesn't do well, THEN they'll probably talk out a deal with Activision, but since interoperability won't be there when the peripheral comes out, I think it will sell well and there will most likely be no patch for GHIII guitars to work with RB.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles