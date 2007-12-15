Activision Phones In Some Guitar Hero III Downloads

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

guitar_hero_3_dlc.jpgGuitar Hero III fans itching for a hobbled together trio of new tunes are going to be thrilled as Activision announced today the next batch of downloadable tunes for Guitar Hero III will bring original recordings of "No More Sorrow" by Linkin Park, "Sleeping Giant" by Mastodon and "Pretty Handsome Awkward" by The Used. These three will be part of the cleverly and memorably named Warner/Reprise Track Pack and made available before the end of the year.

In addition to the three songs I've never heard of listed above, tracks from—according to the press release—popular European bands Extremoduro, Trust, and Die Fantastischen Vier will be available as single song downloads. Finally, holiday classic "We Three Kings", as recorded by Steve Ouimette, will also hit sometime in December.

Nothin' but the hits!

