Activision Raise Forecasts, Hyped For More Cash Money

Activision are top dogs, and they're certainly not too modest to hold off on letting us know. First we get some chest-thumping, now we get some pocket-jingling: they've raised their net revenue forecasts for the quarter up from $US 1.225 billion to $US 1.375 billion, citing crazy sales of Call of Duty 4 and Guitar Hero III. They also took the time to mention their market share: they now account for 16.8% of game sales, which is more than double what it was last Christmas. Normally we'd say pride comes before a fall, but in this case it's probably just coming in ahead of the trucks full of money.
Activision raises outlook on holiday demand [Reuters]
Activision are top dogs, and they're certainly not too modest to hold off on letting us know. First we get some chest-thumping, now we get some pocket-jingling: they've raised their net revenue forecasts for the quarter up from $US 1.225 billion to $US 1.375 billion, citing crazy sales of Call of Duty 4 and Guitar Hero III. They also took the time to mention their market share: they now account for 16.8% of game sales, which is more than double what it was last Christmas. Normally we'd say pride comes before a fall, but in this case it's probably just coming in ahead of the trucks full of money.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink