Activision Raise Forecasts, Hyped For More Cash Money

Activision are top dogs, and they're certainly not too modest to hold off on letting us know. First we get some chest-thumping, now we get some pocket-jingling: they've raised their net revenue forecasts for the quarter up from $US 1.225 billion to $US 1.375 billion, citing crazy sales of Call of Duty 4 and Guitar Hero III. They also took the time to mention their market share: they now account for 16.8% of game sales, which is more than double what it was last Christmas. Normally we'd say pride comes before a fall, but in this case it's probably just coming in ahead of the trucks full of money.

Activision raises outlook on holiday demand [Reuters]