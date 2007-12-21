Activision to Harmonix: I've Got The Honey If You've Got The Money

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

29.jpgMost of you have heard by now that Harmonix and EA wanted to get Guitar Hero III controllers working on the PlayStation 3 version of Rock Band (to satisfy the dual-interest gaming population). Activision is not to keen on the idea and stopped the idea in its tracks...no pun intended. And now they are going on record explaining just how EA can rectify the situation (hint: it starts with an "mmm" and ends in a "money").

Unfortunately for Rock Band users, Harmonix has been unwilling to discuss an agreement that will allow us to provide that option in a manner that maintains the high standards people have come to expect from Activision...[and]we believe we should be compensated for the use of our technology.

Wow, sometimes the corporate BS is so shamelessly blatant that it needs not explanation or ridicule.

Standoff hits a sour chord with gamers [boston.com]

