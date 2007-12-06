Ain't No Party Like An EA Ninja Party

EA and Nunchuck Games picked the perfect day to announce their new party game for the Nintendo DS and Wii, Ninja Reflex - not to be confused with Ninja Reflux, which is just too painful to go into. What is Ninja Reflex? Think Wii Sports meets Brain Age. Think WarioWare meets an untimely demise. Think ninja-themed mini-games that harness the unique controls of the respective consoles to challenge players to hone their awesome ninja powers.
"Ninja Reflex channels the accessible multiplayer fun of Wii Sports and the self-improvement aspect of Brain Age into a martial arts universe that is ideally suited for the Wii and Nintendo DS," said David Luntz, President and CEO of Nunchuck Games. "Nunchuck Games is thrilled to team up with EA Partners to bring Ninja Reflex to gamers everywhere."
Sure it's another collection of mini-games, but they are ninja mini-games, which makes it alright in my book. Developed by Sanzaru Games, Ninja Reflex will mystically appear on store shelves across North America and Europe in March.
EA AND NUNCHUCK GAMES TEAM UP TO CO-PUBLISH NINJA REFLEX
Party Game for Wii and Nintendo DS Will Challenge Gamers to Develop the Reflexes of a Ninja in March 2008
Chertsey, Surrey - December 5, 2007 - Do you have what it takes to be a ninja? Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) today announced it has teamed with Nunchuck Games Inc. to co-publish the unique action party game, Ninja Reflex™ for the Wii™ and Nintendo DS™ in March 2008. The game is being developed by Sanzaru Games and will be co-published in North America and Europe by EA Partners (EAP) and Nunchuck Games.
Ninja Reflex uses a series of martial arts challenges to test gamers' reflexes and measure their reaction times with millisecond precision. As players develop their ninja skills, they will strive to earn a black belt from their own personal Sensei. Players can also compete for ninja supremacy against their friends in fierce multiplayer battles with up to four players.
"Ninja Reflex trains players to be better gamers by sharpening their speed and skill, and is exactly the kind of unique concept and creative design that EAP helps bring to market on a global stage," said David DeMartini, Vice President and General Manager of EA Partners. "EA Partners brings the same publishing resources to bear for up-and-coming partners like Nunchuck Games as it does for legendary teams like Valve and Harmonix, helping foster the independent game development community by giving studios of all sizes a chance to publish their games around the world."
Nunchuck Games was founded in 2006 by industry veteran David Luntz, who had previously been the founder of Z-Axis Studios.
More information about Ninja Reflex is available at www.ninjareflex.com
