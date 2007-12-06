Ain't No Party Like An EA Ninja Party

EA and Nunchuck Games picked the perfect day to announce their new party game for the Nintendo DS and Wii, Ninja Reflex - not to be confused with Ninja Reflux, which is just too painful to go into. What is Ninja Reflex? Think Wii Sports meets Brain Age. Think WarioWare meets an untimely demise. Think ninja-themed mini-games that harness the unique controls of the respective consoles to challenge players to hone their awesome ninja powers.

"Ninja Reflex channels the accessible multiplayer fun of Wii Sports and the self-improvement aspect of Brain Age into a martial arts universe that is ideally suited for the Wii and Nintendo DS," said David Luntz, President and CEO of Nunchuck Games. "Nunchuck Games is thrilled to team up with EA Partners to bring Ninja Reflex to gamers everywhere."

Sure it's another collection of mini-games, but they are ninja mini-games, which makes it alright in my book. Developed by Sanzaru Games, Ninja Reflex will mystically appear on store shelves across North America and Europe in March.