The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

All PopCap Games Are 50% Off

Picture%2023.pngWhile PopCap games aren't my personal vice (I much prefer snorting coke off pleather escort boots), there's no question that they are a force in the PC/Mac casual gaming market. Now as part of a holiday sale, they've dropped the prices on their games by 50% until January 3rd. A kind of neat option they're offering is an emailable gift certificate. And if you can get over the looking like a thoughtless jerk to your spouse part, the certificate allows the recipient to choose from all 48 of PopCap's games with the option to play demos before purchase. I'd order one up for my mom, but since I gave her Puzzle Quest last Christmas her life has never been the same.

PopCap [via opposablethumbs]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles