All PopCap Games Are 50% Off

While PopCap games aren't my personal vice (I much prefer snorting coke off pleather escort boots), there's no question that they are a force in the PC/Mac casual gaming market. Now as part of a holiday sale, they've dropped the prices on their games by 50% until January 3rd. A kind of neat option they're offering is an emailable gift certificate. And if you can get over the looking like a thoughtless jerk to your spouse part, the certificate allows the recipient to choose from all 48 of PopCap's games with the option to play demos before purchase. I'd order one up for my mom, but since I gave her Puzzle Quest last Christmas her life has never been the same.

PopCap [via opposablethumbs]