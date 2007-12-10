Alone in the Dark 5 Out January 2007! Oh, Wait...

Atari Australia seems to have its wires crossed. According to the publisher's website, Alone in the Dark: Near Death Investigation came out 11 months ago! I must have missed the press release on that one. And the review copy. And the reviews.

Yes, I realise it's a small mistake, but I think because of it AITD is appearing on the front page of the site along with The Witcher and Jericho, two games that came out weeks (or months) ago. Might cause a bit of confusion when punters go looking for it. Mind you, $119.95 is quite a price tag...

Other than this snafu, Atari Australia has a great site.

Alone In The Dark: Near Death Investigation [Atari Australia]