Amazon Sale Makes For Good Gifts

amazon_deals.jpgLooking for something a little more affordable for the gamer in your life? If so, or if you're in possession of a bit of walkin' around money, Amazon has slashed prices on a good portion of this season's possible underperformers. Price drops on Beautiful Katamari, Lair, Stranglehold, Viva Pinata Party Animals, Manhunt 2 and Halo 3 LE lead the list of deals. Incidentally, I just picked up Cruis'n for the Wii. Yes, I'm serious.

For a list of some of the notable titles with respectable savings, hit the jump.PlayStation 3 Lair - $39.99 Stranglehold Collector's Edition (with "Hard Boiled" Blu-Ray Movie) - $49.99 The Eye of Judgment (with PlayStation Eye) - $54.99 Time Crisis 4 (with GunCon 3) - $69.99 Sega Rally Revo - $39.99

PlayStation 2 God Hand - $14.99

Xbox 360 Beautiful Katamari - $29.99 Halo 3 Limited Edition - $49.99 Viva Pinata Party Animals - $29.99 Virtua Fighter 5 - $39.99 Sega Rally Revo - $34.99

Wii Manhunt 2 - $29.99 Tomb Raider Anniversary - $29.99

Nintendo DS Looney Tunes: Duck Amuck - $19.99 Master of Illusion - $19.99

PSP Castlevania: Dracula X Chronicles - $19.99

Save Up To 50% Off [Amazon via Cheap Ass Gamer]

