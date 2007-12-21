AMD Spider Crawls Into The House

This may look like a giant black metal box on top of my dining room table, but inside said box is AMD's answer to the gaming PC. This is Codename: Spider. The system combines the AMD Phenom Quad-core processor, the new ATI Radeon 3800 series of graphics cards, and AMD's 790FX chipset to create what AMD considers not just a computer, but a platform all its own. With the processor, chipset, and graphics all created by AMD and designed specifically to work in conjunction with each other, they are calling it "the ultimate computing experience with amazing scalability and exceptional efficiency." As a testament to their faith in the system, AMD included both Stranglehold and Crysis with the Spider to aid me in testing system performance. Yes, that Crysis. Bold move, AMD.

Truth be told, I was a complete AMD man until a friend of mine convinced me to ditch my aging Athalon 64 FX for an Intel dual core processor. We'll see if they manage to win me back with what they've packed inside this demo system.

System Specs:

- CPU: Phenom 2.4GHz - Graphics: single Revelation RV670 256mb - Motherboard: Asus M3A32-MVP Deluxe (RD790) - Floppy: Sony (black) - DVD Rom: SATA Asus (black) - DVD RW: SATA Sony (black) - Western Digital Raptor WD1500ADFD SATA (150GB) - Western Digital SE16 500GB SATA - Power Supply: SEASONIC M12SS-700HM 700WATTS - Chassis: Lian Li PC-7B Plus (Black) - Heat Sink: AMD validated B3 model AJIGO MF091-096 CPU COOLER - Memory: Corsair CM2X1024-8500C5D (2x1GB = 2GB total) - Operating system license (Vista Ultimate 32-bit - OEM version)

So what now? Well I follow AMD's instructions, of course. Now let's see...

We want you to play, play, play and tell your Kotaku readers what you think.

Playing video games and then telling our readers what I think about the experience? Pretty tall order, but I think I can manage that. Look for initial impressions in the coming days, with a more in-depth look at Codename: Spider if I manage to survive the holidays.