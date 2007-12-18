The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Analyst Sees Multimedia Hubs Dominating in 2008

wii6.jpgPiers Harding-Rolls not only has a name way cooler than yours will ever be. He's also a senior analyst at media (analyst) firm Screen Digest. And he thinks that 2008 will belong to the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

Now that these multi-media services - online video, IPTV, digital terrestrial TV and PVR functionality - are now available or poised to come on line in different markets, this 'hub' strategy is emerging as a key console battleground for Microsoft and Sony.

Hmm, most people thought the PS3 struggled because it lacked games, not multimedia features. And unless Sony will be bringing that sweet PS3 DVR functionality to the US, there's massive hole in their plan for the time being. As for the 360, aside from DivX, their multimedia functionality has gone quiet as of late. PS3 Primed for 2008 Comeback - Screen Digest [nextgen]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles