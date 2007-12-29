Andrew Ryan Was Time's Person Of The Year? Who Knew?

Poor old BioShock didn't get GOTY love from those who call Kotaku Tower their home, but the game's disembodied presence Andrew Ryan was Time's Person of the Year in 1969. That is, according to Something Awful's recent Photoshop Phriday that called for a suitable replacement following Vladimir Putin taking the 2007 "honour." The real winner of Time's POTY were "Middle Americans." A handful of other video game characters also "won" in the contest's other entries, the kind of folks who are generally associated with this year's "best of" awards. The water damage on the cover is a nice touch, but an era appropriate Time cover would have been even better.

