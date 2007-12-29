The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Andrew Ryan Was Time's Person Of The Year? Who Knew?

photoshop_phriday_time.jpgPoor old BioShock didn't get GOTY love from those who call Kotaku Tower their home, but the game's disembodied presence Andrew Ryan was Time's Person of the Year in 1969. That is, according to Something Awful's recent Photoshop Phriday that called for a suitable replacement following Vladimir Putin taking the 2007 "honour." The real winner of Time's POTY were "Middle Americans." A handful of other video game characters also "won" in the contest's other entries, the kind of folks who are generally associated with this year's "best of" awards. The water damage on the cover is a nice touch, but an era appropriate Time cover would have been even better.

Time Magazine's Person of the Year [Something Awful]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles