Another Brilliant Johnny Lee Wii Vid



Nothing brightens up a day at Kotaku Tower like JOHNNY LEE, the man who can take a Wii and make magic happen. In this clip, Johnny shows us all how to take a Wii Remote, a sensor bar and a snappy pair of safety glasses, and use them to make a virtual reality display. Fantastic. If you're the impatient type, the first money shot's about 2:45 in.

[thanks Kdawg!]