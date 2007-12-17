The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Another Look at Sony's "Patapon"

pataponbattle.jpg Crecente gave us his (really positive) impressions of Patapon back in September during TGS; now Stephen Totilo has written up his take of the almost final version of the PSP rhythm game scheduled for US release in February '08. I love the look of the graphics and the gameplay sounds like a lot of fun - Totilo seems to think if the full version can offer enough variety to keep it interesting, there might be something to Patapon:

"Patapon" has the look and the charm. The controls I used were solid. I'm curious to see if the game offers enough gameplay variety — enough rhythms for the player to apply, enough strategies for them to execute. If it does, then this game should come together nicely.

Over the years, good rhythm-based games have been consistently impressive to listen to and to control, but not often to look at. If "Patapon" comes together, it could be joining "Rez," Jungle Beat" and "Everyday Shooter" in some rare company: fun to hear, to play and to see.

Good thing I don't have a PSP, as I find games like this painfully addictive. Will Patapon hold up to expectations? I guess we'll find out soon enough.

Behold 'Patapon' — Hands-On With Near-Final Version Of Sony's Wild PSP Rhythm War Game [MTV Multiplayer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles