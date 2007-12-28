Another Phantasy Star Online Bites The Dust

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

pso_xbox_rip.jpgReady your eulogies for yet another Phantasy Star Online going strictly offline, as Sega of Japan has readied the hammer and the nail for the Xbox version of the multiplayer action-RPG. Sega Direct—the online retail arm of Sega who is also due to get the ax—made the announcement this week that original Xbox game Phantasy Star Online Episodes I & II servers would shut down at the end of January. Get your cybering in now, before it's too late.

Oh, sure, we've suffered through multiple GameCube and Dreamcast games being put down by Sega, but it doesn't make it any easier. Actually, when PSO Episode III: CARD Revolution went down, I was pretty okay with that.

Phantasy Star Offline, Xbox version goes dark in Japan [Siliconera]

