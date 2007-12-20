Anyone Care For This Metroid Gunship?

I don't really like First 4 Figures. Their stuff's too clunky, too expensive, not detailed enough. Which means it's a shame they've got a license from Nintendo and not, oh, some guy who makes them for fun. But what do I know. You may love 'em, and will no doubt be thrilled by this, their latest Metroid piece, which is Samus' Gunship. That's the only pic available at the moment, but pre-orders start on December 21 if your fancy is suitably tickled.

