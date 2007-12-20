Anyone Care For This Metroid Gunship?

I don't really like First 4 Figures. Their stuff's too clunky, too expensive, not detailed enough. Which means it's a shame they've got a license from Nintendo and not, oh, some guy who makes them for fun. But what do I know. You may love 'em, and will no doubt be thrilled by this, their latest Metroid piece, which is Samus' Gunship. That's the only pic available at the moment, but pre-orders start on December 21 if your fancy is suitably tickled.
Samus Aran's Gunship [First 4 Figures]
I don't really like First 4 Figures. Their stuff's too clunky, too expensive, not detailed enough. Which means it's a shame they've got a license from Nintendo and not, oh, some guy who makes them for fun. But what do I know. You may love 'em, and will no doubt be thrilled by this, their latest Metroid piece, which is Samus' Gunship. That's the only pic available at the moment, but pre-orders start on December 21 if your fancy is suitably tickled.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink