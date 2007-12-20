The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Anyone Care For This Metroid Gunship?

samusship.jpgI don't really like First 4 Figures. Their stuff's too clunky, too expensive, not detailed enough. Which means it's a shame they've got a license from Nintendo and not, oh, some guy who makes them for fun. But what do I know. You may love 'em, and will no doubt be thrilled by this, their latest Metroid piece, which is Samus' Gunship. That's the only pic available at the moment, but pre-orders start on December 21 if your fancy is suitably tickled.
Samus Aran's Gunship [First 4 Figures]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles