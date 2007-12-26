Aperture Science Gets The Lego Treatment

Portal's a lot of things, but cute? Nunh unh. Stand a baby penguin next to a copy of Portal and ask 100 passers-by which is cuter, and 99 will say the penguin (the other making an ill-advised cake joke). But Portal Lego, well, that's another story. It's not just cute, it's terribly inventive as well, with real Lego portals and a cannibalized Star Wars torso helping complete one of the snappiest brick-art tributes we've seen in a long time.
[Brickshelf, thanks AppleSalsa!]
Portal's a lot of things, but cute? Nunh unh. Stand a baby penguin next to a copy of Portal and ask 100 passers-by which is cuter, and 99 will say the penguin (the other making an ill-advised cake joke). But Portal Lego, well, that's another story. It's not just cute, it's terribly inventive as well, with real Lego portals and a cannibalized Star Wars torso helping complete one of the snappiest brick-art tributes we've seen in a long time.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink