Aperture Science Gets The Lego Treatment

Portal's a lot of things, but cute? Nunh unh. Stand a baby penguin next to a copy of Portal and ask 100 passers-by which is cuter, and 99 will say the penguin (the other making an ill-advised cake joke). But Portal Lego, well, that's another story. It's not just cute, it's terribly inventive as well, with real Lego portals and a cannibalized Star Wars torso helping complete one of the snappiest brick-art tributes we've seen in a long time.

[Brickshelf, thanks AppleSalsa!]