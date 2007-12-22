Aperture Science Wishes You A Merry Christmas

Proving even cold-hearted AI constructs can be filled with Christmas cheer, GLaDOS has sent out this heart-warming holiday message, from deep within Aperture's Holiday Vault. Poor Santa. Fat lot of good that warning message is going to when he's consumed by flames, his screams of terror echoing helplessly throughout Apertures empty corridors.
Aperture Science [thanks freakon!]
