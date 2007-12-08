Aqua Teen Pro-Am Devs On PSN

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

creatlogo.jpgCreat Studios, the developers of the critically ravaged Aqua Teen Hunger Force Zombie Ninja Pro-Am and Coded Arms: Contagion for the PSP have just signed on as PlayStation Network publishers. They are now officially able to publish their own downloadable games and act as a publisher for other developers on the PSN.

"We are very excited to become a PLAYSTATION®Network publisher," said Vladimir Starzhevsky, CEO of Creat Studios, Inc. "Digital distribution is a key component in our strategy of becoming a global leader in creating and providing interactive entertainment."

Hopefully they will continue their tradition of only releasing top-quality games like Biker Mice from Mars for the PS2 and Bratz: Super Babyz for the DS, and American Chopper 2: Full Throttle.

Creat Studios Becomes PLAYSTATION Network Publisher

