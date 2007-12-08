Aqua Teen Pro-Am Devs On PSN

Creat Studios, the developers of the critically ravaged Aqua Teen Hunger Force Zombie Ninja Pro-Am and Coded Arms: Contagion for the PSP have just signed on as PlayStation Network publishers. They are now officially able to publish their own downloadable games and act as a publisher for other developers on the PSN.
"We are very excited to become a PLAYSTATION®Network publisher," said Vladimir Starzhevsky, CEO of Creat Studios, Inc. "Digital distribution is a key component in our strategy of becoming a global leader in creating and providing interactive entertainment."
Hopefully they will continue their tradition of only releasing top-quality games like Biker Mice from Mars for the PS2 and Bratz: Super Babyz for the DS, and American Chopper 2: Full Throttle.
December 4, 2007 (Canton, Mass.) - Creat Studios, Inc. today announced that it has signed an agreement with Sony Computer Entertainment America that allows Creat to publish games for the PLAYSTATION®Network and PLAYSTATION®Store online and network services.
Creat Studios will now be able to publish its own downloadable games, as well as serve as a PLAYSTATION®Network publisher for developers and content providers in the U.S. and abroad. Creat Studios, Inc. is a premier developer of current and next-gen console and handheld games. Founded in 1990, Creat's corporate headquarters is in Canton, Massachusetts, with development studios in Massachusetts and St.Petersburg, Russia.
