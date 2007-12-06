The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Army Of Two Delayed Because It's, Well, Rubbish?

armyoftwo.jpgIt may well have been, if the writers at Xbox World magazine are to be believed. They got hold of a copy just before the game was delayed a few months back, and the code they played wasn't so great. Wasn't good. Wasn't even bad. It was worse than bad!

As it stands, Army of Two is a juvenile swear-fest with clumsy controls, a story apparently penned by a seven year old who hates them ay-rabs, laughable level design that tosses you into a cut-scene every thirty seconds, sub Perfect Dark Zero graphics and the two least likable characters in gaming history. We'd rather play as a Bubsy the Bobcat/Raiden from Metal Gear Solid tag-team than these two douchebags. The delay is a stay of execution. It has four months to get even vaguely good. Hope for a miracle.

Hardly a glowing endorsement, then. How much can EA change in four months? Those with standing pre-orders may want to hope "everything".

Misery loves company [Games Radar]

