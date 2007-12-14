Assassin's Creed Kicking Sales Arse

There must be some big grins over at Ubi's Montreal Studios today.

Ubisoft just announced they they expect to sell more than five million copies of the game in 2007-2008, up from the initial forecast of three million, based on early sales. The game managed, they say, to sell more than two and a half million copies in less than four weeks worldwide and currently is one of the top selling PS3 titles. Ubi says that Assassin's is currently the fastest-selling NEW IP ever in the U.S. (That means not including sequels like Halo 3).

Better still the game's tremendous sales, coupled with a big jump in the company's casual games, is pumping up the company's sales forecast for 07-08 to $US 1 billion, 218 million, up from $US 1 billion, 196 million.

Yves Guillemot, chief executive officer of Ubisoft, is downright giddy:

"With the exceptional performance of Assassin's Creed(TM), the fastest-selling new video game intellectual property in the U.S. ever, Ubisoft's teams have once again demonstrated their expertise in creating and promoting major brands. These regular-sequel franchises are a source of very high profitability both in the short and long term. Drawing on its strong internal development capacities, Ubisoft is currently in an ideal position to continue to develop numerous new creations - an essential condition for winning market share and ensuring strong growth going forward."

Hit the jump for the full release.