Assassin's Creed Kicking Sales Arse

There must be some big grins over at Ubi's Montreal Studios today.
Ubisoft just announced they they expect to sell more than five million copies of the game in 2007-2008, up from the initial forecast of three million, based on early sales. The game managed, they say, to sell more than two and a half million copies in less than four weeks worldwide and currently is one of the top selling PS3 titles. Ubi says that Assassin's is currently the fastest-selling NEW IP ever in the U.S. (That means not including sequels like Halo 3).
Better still the game's tremendous sales, coupled with a big jump in the company's casual games, is pumping up the company's sales forecast for 07-08 to $US 1 billion, 218 million, up from $US 1 billion, 196 million.
Yves Guillemot, chief executive officer of Ubisoft, is downright giddy:
"With the exceptional performance of Assassin's Creed(TM), the fastest-selling new video game intellectual property in the U.S. ever, Ubisoft's teams have once again demonstrated their expertise in creating and promoting major brands. These regular-sequel franchises are a source of very high profitability both in the short and long term. Drawing on its strong internal development capacities, Ubisoft is currently in an ideal position to continue to develop numerous new creations - an essential condition for winning market share and ensuring strong growth going forward."
UBISOFT ANNOUNCES OUTSTANDING SALES PERFORMANCE FOR ASSASSIN'S CREED(TM) AND RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2007-08
• Assassin's Creed(TM) Expected to Sell More than Five Million Units in 2007-08 • 2007-08 Financial Targets Revised Upwards: o Sales to Top €840 Million ($1 B 218 M) o Current Operating Income Before Stock Options to Exceed 12 Percent of Sales • Title Release Schedule Updated • Initial Forecasts for Fiscal 2008-09 Provided
Paris, December 13, 2007 - Today Ubisoft, one of the world's largest video game publishers, announced record sales performance for its Assassin's Creed(TM) video game, raised its guidance for fiscal 2007-08, updated its games release schedule, and issued its initial forecasts for 2008-09.
Record performance for Assassin's Creed(TM) Assassin's Creed(TM) has greatly outstripped Ubisoft's sales expectations and currently ranks among the top two or three best-selling games for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system and Xbox360® video game and entertainment system in the vast majority of geographical regions. In less than four weeks Assassin's Creed(TM) recorded more than two and a half million units in sell-through sales worldwide, and is the fastest-selling new video game intellectual property ever in the U.S. Consequently, Ubisoft now forecasts that it will sell a minimum of five million units of the game in 2007-08 compared with its previous estimate of approximately three million.
2007-08 guidance raised and games release schedule updated As a result of this outstanding sales performance and solid showings from Ubisoft's other games - particularly its "casual" range - Ubisoft has significantly raised its forecasts for 2007-08. At the same time it has strengthened its line-up of games for next year, with titles such as Tom Clancy's EndWar(TM), Brothers In Arms Hell's Highway(TM) and Far Cry® 2 now scheduled for release in fiscal 2008-09 rather than the fourth quarter of 2007-08.
The sales target for 2007-08 has been raised to more than €840 million ($1 b 218 m), with around €410 ($594.5) million for the third quarter, versus previous forecasts of €825 million ($1 b 196.25 m) and €330 ($478.5) million respectively.
The target for current operating income before stock options has been significantly revised upwards to at least 12 percent of sales, compared with the previously announced forecast of at least 9 percent. This reflects the combined impact of the stellar performance turned in by Assassin's Creed(TM) and the ensuing major leverage effect on profitability, as well as lower-than-anticipated research and development costs due to the postponed release dates for Tom Clancy's End War, Brothers in Arms and Far Cry 2.
Initial forecasts for fiscal 2008-09 Today Ubisoft announced its initial forecasts for fiscal 2008-09. The Company estimates that it will achieve sales of approximately €975 million ($1 b 413.75 m) and current operating income representing at least 11 percent of sales. These forecasts are notably based on the launch of four new brands, including Tom Clancy's EndWar, seven franchises including Brothers In Arms, Far Cry 2 and Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell®, and new games in the Imagine, Petz® and My Coach series. More details on Ubisoft's games portfolio will be provided when the sales figures for third quarter 2007-08 are released on January 23, 2008.
Sad that such a mediocre game can sell so well while other mch better games get overlooked.