Assassin's Creed PS3 Patch Arrives

The patch that Ubisoft promised to deliver to PlayStation 3 owners of Assassin's Creed is due to be delivered over the course of a few days. Ubisoft's community manager posted on the company's official forums that "a corrective update has been developed and will be released worldwide on the PLAYSTATIONÂ® Network over the next few days." As you may have heard, Assassin's Creed PS3 users have reported lock ups and "white screens of death" on the official forums.

Those affected should be able to grab the update from within the game's interface. Let us know if and when you do.

Game update for PlayStation 3 Assassin's Creed is now live [Ubisoft Forums - thanks, Jason!]