The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Atari Allowed To Keep Crapping Out Dragon Ball Z Games

dragon_ball_z_atari.jpgFUNimation's recent disagreement with publisher Atari cast doubt on future Atari-branded Dragon Ball Z games. I know, it would've just been gutting if we couldn't see yet another Dragon Ball Z fighter packed to the brim with horribly designed characters from Mr. Akira Toriyama. Today, we have "good" news to pass on, as IGN is reporting that FUNimation and Atari have agreed to terms that will allow for the continued stream of DBZ licensed software to continue through 2010.

According to IGN the terms of the agreement see Atari issuing a $US 2.7 million cash payment and $US 800,000 in "royalty payment reductions". In even better news for Atari, the publisher is said to have a new candle at its headquarters, giving much needed light to employees following a series of electric bills that have gone unpaid. Rumours point to executives also having found a previously unclaimed crust of bread.

Atari Hangs On To Dragon Ball Z License [IGN]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles