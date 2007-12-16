Atari Pac-Man Commercial

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

RetroGameVideos.com is just a treasure trove of these great videos that I love to post. This one is for the Atari 2600 version of Pac-Man (which incidentally is one of the worst versions ever) and features the hideous eighties novelty song "Pac-Man Fever" by Buckner and Garcia who brought us such other hideous video game themed hits as Do The Donkey Kong, Ode To A Centipede and the enduring classic Goin Berzerk.

"Drop Atari Pac-Man into your Atari video computer system and you'll be playing the hottest game since Space Invaders!"

Indeed.

