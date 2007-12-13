The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Atlus Goes For Baroque On Wii, PlayStation 2

baroque_ps2.jpgPlayStation 2 and Wii owners will have the opportunity to get their hands dirty with some dungeon crawling in Baroque, courtesy of Atlus, early next year. The role-playing game was originally released for the Sega Saturn in Japan way back in 1998 with a PlayStation port following a year later. Then, the Baroque marketing machine kicked in, spawned a manga series, a shooting game, a typing game and, this year, a PlayStation 2 remake. Developer Spike will be bringing the RPG stateside to the PS2 and Wii in February via Atlus. Expect plenty of fancy outfits, fabulous anime hairstyles and dreary dungeons packed with monsters to dispatch.

The official site is now live and features a trailer alongside plenty of background info for those who sound intrigued by the prospect. Apologies for the headline. I couldn't help myself.

Baroque [Atlus]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles