Auran Closes Up Shop [Updated]

A post over at blog Doolwind sends word that Auran Developments has closed its doors, and is currently in the process of liquidating.

From the post:

Just spoke to some ex-colleagues of mine from Auran. Auran Developments (who hires the dev team) has just gone into liquidation and has shut up shop. The guys don’t get paid this week, they don’t get their holidays paid out, and they don’t get redundancy packages.

Last week, Angry Gamer caught wind that something was up. Auran CEO Tony Hilliam however quickly made an appearance to dispel the fear, uncertainty and doubt. Agile dev teams, outsourcing, and more were mentioned, but nothing of this magnitude was hinted at.

It was then revealed this week that Fury is to become completely free to play, as of the Age of the Chosen update.

I actually heard this news from a source a couple of days ago, but after being reassured by Hilliam that the rumour was "categorically false" decided not to run it.

More news as we get it.

Update 1: According to an anonymous source, Doolwind's statement that ex-Auran staff will not receive entitlements is incorrect. The source says that when the liquidation has been sorted out, staff will be compensated.

Update 2: Tony Hilliam, former CEO of Auran, has made an official statement regarding the closure.

