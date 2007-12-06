Balancing The Arse Kicking Properties of Street Fighter's Ken

Love him or hate him, you're stuck with David Sirlin, the man who plans to bring balance to the forces fighting in Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix. In a recent entry on the official Capcom Blog, Sir Sirlin breaks down the changes to one of the most popular, but certainly not most powerful, characters in the Street Fighter universe. Ken Masters may be a bit pedestrian, a tad obvious, but for those who think of Ken as a mid-tier choice in competitive Street Fighter play, they should give the list of changes a read. If we had our druthers, visual aides of the changes would be provided, but visualising them through text will simply have to suffice. In short, Ken's hurricane kicks, dragon punches and reversal have all been given a bit of a boost. Nothing balance-shattering, but interesting to Street Fighter II fans, nonetheless.

Try to look away as the animated GIF from Street Fighter: The Movie makes its appearance. May cause seizures of regret.

