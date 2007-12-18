BBFC Fights Manhunt 2 Appeal

We knew it wasn't over. The British Board of Film Classification has applied for a judicial review of the appeal that the Video Appeals Committee passed a week ago regarding granting Rockstar's Manhunt 2 a classification, allowing the title to be released in the UK.

"The BBFC is contesting the VAC judgment because in the Board's view, it is based on an approach to harm which is an incorrect interpretation of the Video Recordings Act. The VAC judgment, if allowed to stand, would have fundamental implications with regard to all the Board's decisions, including those turning upon questions of unacceptable levels of violence."

This is the sort of problem you run into with any system of checks and balances. Once you overrule a decision on one issue it becomes that much easier to negate decisions on future issues. The BBFC is struggling to maintain their reputation and integrity, and Manhunt 2 is going to have to be sacrificed for that to happen. It's an interesting dilemma. Just wish it was happening to a more interesting game.

BBFC applies for judicial review [GamesIndustry.biz]